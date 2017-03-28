Couriers at Deliveroo are planning legal action over employment rights

This is everything you need to know…

A group of couriers at Deliveroo are planning legal action to try an obtain better employment rights. This includes minimum wage, sick pay and holiday.

The 20 delivery riders believe they are employees, the company argues that they are self-employed contractors.

Those involved are seeking compensation for not receiving holiday pay and being paid below minimum wage.

This move comes just as other tribunal cases have been successful, this included couriers at CitySprint and Excel as well as drivers working for Uber.

The couriers behind this complaint contacted Leigh Day, this is the legal firm supporting the process.

Annie Powell, a lawyer in the employment team at Leigh Day, said: “The idea that Deliveroo riders are self-employed contractors in business on their own account and that Deliveroo is a customer of each rider’s business is absurd.”

“Deliveroo riders carry out the sole function of Deliveroo - to deliver food and drink from restaurants to customers - and are tightly controlled by Deliveroo in what is clearly a dependent work relationship.”

