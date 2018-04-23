Competition watchdog clears £137m Co-op-Nisa merger

Will release more details on its decision soon

UK’s competition watchdog has given its nod to the £137.5m takeover of Nisa convenience stores by the Co-operative Group, after it found that the two companies do not compete head-to-head.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has added that it will release more details on its decision soon.

Sheldon Mills, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: “Millions of people throughout the UK shop at convenience stores and supermarkets, and it is vital that they continue to have enough choice to get the best value for them.

“After careful consideration, we’ve found that there is sufficient competition in both the wholesale and retail sectors to ensure that shoppers are not worse off.”

Peter Hartley, chairman of Nisa, said: “Today’s ruling by the CMA is excellent news, and a significant step towards finalising the transaction that our members voted for last November. We are very excited about our future together which will help ensure that our members are best placed to serve their communities.”



