Companies left red-faced by two-timing candidates

Over 55 per cent of candidates have attended interviews while waiting for a formal contract offer from another company, according to research by HR and payroll solutions expert NGA Human Resources. The survey of individuals in full-time employment and HR professionals also revealed that 88 per cent of HR Directors are aware of the issue.

In a competitive job climate where supply significantly outweighs demand, the research highlights the importance of an efficient recruitment and onboarding process. Almost half (48 per cent) of candidates believe a job offer should be received ‘within a week’ and 45 per cent state that it should be even sooner. Simply put: the longer organisations take to make a job offer, the more likely they are to miss out on their preferred candidate.

For HR Directors, decisive decision making clearly matters; and yet many are struggling to keep pace. HR Directors cited a variety of issues that delay making an offer, with the most common (41 per cent) being ‘cumbersome internal processes’.

Once a job offer is received and accepted, organisations still can’t afford to be complacent. Nearly 70 per cent of candidates stated that they had realised that a job wasn’t right for them within the first year. A formal onboarding process can help to improve staff retention. However, over 41 per cent of HR Directors either felt that their onboarding process could be improved upon, or didn’t have one in place at all.

“In the current employment market candidates hold all the cards,” said Anna Dickson, Talent Management Specialist at NGA Human Resources. ‘They demand an efficient recruitment process and a thorough onboarding process. Without both in place, companies will miss out on top talent and their business will suffer as a consequence. Companies must look at how technology can get employees integrated and up to speed quickly. This leads to greater levels of happiness and satisfaction, which ultimately improves employee retention.”