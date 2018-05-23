Comcast 'considering a superior all cash offer for Fox'

Twist in the tale

Comcast has announced today that it is in the “advanced stages of preparing” an offer for the businesses that 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell to Disney.

21st Century Fox has agreed to sell its entertainment assets to Disney for $52.4bn.

This includes the 20th Century Fox film studio as well as US cable networks, including the National Geographic Channel.

The assets in question do not include the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company and certain other assets.