Co-op reports 200 per cent increase in home claims

Highest number of claims made since Storm Fionn

Co-op Insurance has reported a 198 per cent increase in home claims on Monday 5th March, when compared with the previous Monday (26th Feb).

The ‘Beast from the East’ saw temperatures plummet and up to 50cm of snow fall across Britain last week, which, as a result has had a knock on effect for homeowners.

Following claims made, the Co-op can reveal that this is the highest number of claims receives in one day since Storm Fionn hit in January 2018.

Of the claims made, more than half (52%) related to escape of water with claims including burst and frozen pipes. Other common claims include roof damage and problems with guttering, with the general insurer also receiving several calls for conservatory roofs coming down, due to the weight of the snow.

Caroline Hunter, Head of Home Insurance at the Co-op said: “In the last week we’ve seen a phenomenal increase in home claims due to the bad weather we’ve had across the country.

“We’ve arranged additional claims handlers to ensure we are fully prepared to continue to support our customers.”

The news follows a recent Co-op Insurance announcement which revealed a 57 per cent increase in motor accidents and incidents on Wednesday 28 February, when compared to the previous week (21 Feb).