CMS, Nabarro and Olswang complete largest ever merger in UK legal sector

CMS UK, Nabarro and Olswang today announce the completion of their transformational merger, creating a new London powerhouse and the 6th largest law firm in the UK by revenue and 6th largest globally by headcount. Globally, CMS has over 1,000 partners and 4,500 lawyers in 70 offices across 39 countries.

Penelope Warne, The Senior Partner for CMS in London, said: “Today is an important day for the firm and for our clients. We have made this bold move with one goal in mind: to build a new kind of future-facing law firm. By combining top quality sector expertise with international scale and a strategy to become a progressive technology-driven firm, we are better equipped to deliver excellence for our clients in a rapidly changing market.

“We are united in our vision and values. We are focused on building a successful, dynamic and modern law firm with a supportive culture so that careers at CMS can thrive. Diversity & Inclusion, CSR and top quality training through our CMS Academy will continue to be a priority for the firm.”



Sector strength

The new firm has six specialist sectors – Energy, Financial Services, Infrastructure & Project Finance, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Real Estate, and Technology, Media and Telecommunications. The combination’s natural synergies allow the new firm to work at the cutting edge of sectors, such as FinTech and EnergyTech, to meet growing client demands.

Stephen Millar, Managing Partner in London, said: “Today we are presenting a new anddynamic firm to the market; one that blends scale with an exceptional depth of sector expertise. I look forward to seeingur firm make the most of the opportunities that the merger presents; in particularexploring the opportunities that arise from both the cross fertilisation of our market-leading practices and sectors and our expanded global footprint.

“It has been an exciting journey so far and we have been impressed by the high level of collaboration between colleagues, not only in London but also across the UK and internationally. We have big ambitions for the future and see today as a launch pad for greater things. This merger is about a real collection of histories and cultures coming together, and achieving great things for the benefit of our clients and our people.”

The commitment of our firms to this combination is already reaping rewards. With hundreds of referrals generated and new opportunities created, the complementary nature of our sectors is already proving an exciting and potent proposition. It is not just that we are market leading in six key sectors that is important; it is the overlap between those sectors. That is where we will see new possibilities, innovation and growth.”