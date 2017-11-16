CMA clears Just Eat/Hungryhouse transaction

Here’s what you need to know

Just Eat plc, a leading global marketplace for online food delivery, welcomes today’s announcement that the CMA has unconditionally cleared the company’s acquisition of Hungryhouse.

This decision was expected given the favourable provisional findings published by the CMA in October and we are pleased that the CMA has been able to swiftly conclude its review of the transaction.

Just Eat expects the transaction to complete on 31 January 2018.

Andrew Griffith, Interim Chairman of Just Eat, said: ‘’The combination with Hungryhouse will enable us to bring benefits to even more independent restaurants, while improving the service and breadth of choice that we offer consumers.

“We are therefore pleased with the CMA’s decision and look forward to bringing Hungryhouse into the Just Eat family. I would like to thank all the Just Eat team for their hard work in concluding the process with the CMA over the past year”.