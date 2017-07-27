CLEAN invests £2.5m in Yeovil laundry

Here’s why

Hospitality laundry provider CLEAN has revealed it is investing more than £2.5million in its Yeovil laundry creating 90 additional jobs as part of its ongoing growth plans.

Working closely with the globally-recognised laundry machinery manufacturer Kannegiesser to significantly reduce its energy consumption, CLEAN has implemented new efficiencies to further enhance its operational performance at the Somerset-based facility.

The introduction of the latest machinery, which features eco-powered dryers, has achieved an energy saving of at least 18 per cent, with 90 per cent of the previously lost air now being re-circulated during the drying process. The investment has also seen a new monorail storage system installed at the Yeovil site, increasing capacity within its existing building by around 30 per cent.

As a result of the newly-installed monorail system, CLEAN’s expanding capabilities has allowed the Yeovil site to efficiently manage the growing demand for its service as it continues to serve the South West of England with superior laundry and linen solutions.

While promoting the sustainable development of the commercial laundry industry, the growing benefits of CLEAN’s investment programme has been well-recognised by the local community, as CLEAN continue to create new jobs in areas surrounding its Yeovil operation. As part of the sites development, CLEAN will employ 65 additional production operatives, a production manager, two production supervisors, 17 new drivers as well as five more engineers.

Speaking of the investment, CEO of CLEAN Jason Miller said: “We recognise that continuous improvement and innovation are essential components of success in today’s competitive business landscape. We must continue to evolve to meet the rising demands of the UK’s hospitality industry – the fourth largest employer in the UK – as the sector continues to see growth.”

He added: “Excellence is embedded in everything we do and our dedicated investment programme is testament to this. Following the opening of our Slough super laundry we’ve discovered new capabilities that lead the way in the commercial laundry world. We are implementing these findings across our existing sites, starting at Slough and Yeovil, to ensure we are running as efficiently as possible as we lead the way in sustainable laundry developments.”