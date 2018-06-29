City of London Corporation’s special representative to the EU Departs

Here’s what you need to know

The City of London Corporation’s Special Representative to the EU, Jeremy Browne, is to step down after three years with the organisation.

The role saw Mr Browne visit cities across Europe to better understand how the UK could improve its relationship with individual EU member states.

Mr Browne will be leaving the City of London Corporation at the end of August.

Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness said:

“Jeremy’s work has been pivotal over the last three years - particularly following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“He has generated a clearer understanding of the climate across Europe at this critical time, and helped the City Corporation build stronger, more tangible relationships with member states.

“I would like to thank Jeremy for his work and insight, which has been invaluable to us.”

Special Representative to the EU Jeremy Browne said:

“It has been a pleasure to be part of the City Corporation team at a time of significant change for the City and the rest of the UK’s financial and related professional services sector.

“I have visited all of the EU member states repeatedly as well as maintaining a regular dialogue in Brussels.

“I am confident that the City will continue to be the world’s preeminent financial centre and a major asset for the wider European economy. It remains a valuable objective to develop a mutually productive relationship with our own continent as well as ensuring that we are attractive to dynamic businesses and talented people.

“The City Corporation has been at the forefront of establishing a new working partnership with the EU and its engagement will continue to be vital going forward.”