City law firm becomes first UK ambassador for leading global legal network

Check it out

Today, ELS Legal, the City of London law firm, is delighted to announce its membership of Cathay Associates, a leading international legal network.

ELS Legal, which specialises in commercial and real estate law, has been chosen to exclusively represent the Cathay Associates brand in the UK.

With offices in more than 50 countries, Cathay Associates provides cross-jurisdictional legal services to Chinese enterprises with ambitious global strategies as well as legal services across the network.

The network selects just one representative office per jurisdiction that has exclusivity for all the work that is generated for that country.

ELS Legal will work with overseas clients to guide them through the complex English legal system, advising on takeovers, investment strategies, residential and commercial real estate investment and corporate litigation.

Richard Spector, Managing Partner at ELS Legal, said: “This is a significant milestone for the firm. We share Cathay Associates’ vision to deliver exceptional legal services across the globe and are proud to announce our exclusive UK membership of a leading international legal network.

“China’s Going Out policy, One Belt One Road Initiative and the rapid internationalisation of the Chinese yuan is bringing more and more investment to the UK and we are ready to build on our already strong connection with overseas businesses.”