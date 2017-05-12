Cisco announces intent to acquire MindMeld

Is AI the future?

Cisco has announced its intent to acquire MindMeld. This is a privately held artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Francisco.

MindMeld has come up with a unique AI platform that helps customers build intelligent and human-like conversational interfaces for any application or device.

MindMeld delivers incredible accuracy to help users interact with voice and chat assistants in a more natural way.

Cisco believe that AI will have a vital role across all parts of its business.

MindMelds AI technology will help Cisco deliver its own unique experiences throughout its portfolio. AI and proprietary machine learning (ML) technology is already powering its products such as like Stealthwatch, Cisco Spark Board, and Cisco Spark Room Kit.

Rowan Trollope, senior vice president, Cisco IoT and Applications Group, said: “The workplace of the future is one powered by AI,”

“This is a significant step toward making that workplace a reality. Integrating MindMeld into the Cisco Spark platform will transform how users interact in Cisco Spark Spaces, Cisco Spark Meetings, and Cisco Spark Care.”

Cisco will acquire MindMeld for $125 million in cash and assumed equity awards. The deal is expected to close in Cisco’s fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017.