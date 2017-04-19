Chinese firm Baidu set to share its driverless car technology

Will this help grow the driverless car market?

Baidu has said it will share some if its driverless car technology it has created.

The firm believes this move will help the development of autonomous vehicles.

A range of software, hardware and services will be made available to others, especially car makers.

Tesla and Google have kept their developments secret.

Baidu is an internet giant and is often referred to as China’s Google, the company has been making autonomous vehicles since 2015.

Baidu’s group president Qi Lu said: “China is the world’s largest market for automotive sales and production. It has many car brands and an open environment that is ripe for collaboration.”

