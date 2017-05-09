China’s Alipay is expanding into the US

The latest

Alipay is the Chinese digital payment giant owned by ecommerce giant Alibaba. The tech is expanding into the US.

Customers will be able to use Alipay at around 4 million businesses. The new move comes about after a deal was signed with credit card processing service First Data.

The new deal is mainly focused at Chinese tourists visiting North America.

Alipay will be in direct competition with ApplePay, Android Pay and Paypal.

Globally Alipay has around 450m customers. As well as online payment and money transfers you can also use the app to hail taxis, book hotels and buy film tickets.