Cheating Frenchman sues Uber after affair is revealed

What happened?

A businessman in southern France is suing Uber after his affair was revealed to his wife, his lawyer has said.

The man was using the rides to see his lover, he says he once requested an Uber driver from his wife’s phone.

However, even though the man logged off, the application continued to send notifications to her phone, this then revealed previous travel history and aroused suspicion.

The couple have now divorced, the lawsuit is reportedly worth up to €45m (£38m).

The lawyer for the man, David-André Darmon told AFP news agency after the case became lodged at a court in Grasse, said: “My client was the victim of a bug in an application,”

“The bug has caused him problems in his private life,”

Uber has said it would not comment on the case and added the best possible protection of customer’s data was a priority.