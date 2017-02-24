Channel Tunnel set to get installation of interconnector

A world’s first…

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, which is in association with Prysmian Group, has just been awarded a 219m euros contract by ElecLink Ltd to install a 65km electricity cable between France and Great Britain through the Channel Tunnel.

The new move will help both France and UK with energy capacity and security, it will help meet current and future energy needs.

As well as this fuel costs, could potentially become cheaper.

The new ElecLink interconnector will have a 1GW capacity, it will also have enough energy to power more than 1.65m households per year.

The new project could also help with Europe’s “super grid”, this is a future venture that would lower the cost of power which in turn will allow the entire region to share costs of creating and distributing energy.

The project will be the world’s first installation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnector built into a live rail tunnel environment.

Ian Currie, Balfour Beatty’s Managing Director for Power Transmission and Distribution, said: “Balfour Beatty’s expertise as an international infrastructure group has enabled us to create innovative solutions to fulfil the requirements of this project. As global leaders, we have been trusted with the first ever installation of a High Voltage Direct Current interconnector in a live rail tunnel environment. We will draw on our extensive experience of cable tunnel engineering projects, including the London Power Tunnels electricity superhighway, to deliver the project successfully.”

The project will also help bring new jobs to 300 people.