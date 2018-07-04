Cash in the attic: Homeowners sitting on £34,000 worth of wasted space

Study finds

Fifteen per cent of the average British home is unused - a staggering £34,000 worth of wasted space - yet nearly half of us (43 per cent) say we want to move to a bigger place for more space.

New research by TalkTalk has found that connectivity is a key factor for homeowners, with 63 per cent saying they would use their unloved spaces more if they had a stronger Wi-Fi connection, and a whopping 96 per cent agreeing that a good internet connection in their house is important to them.

Brits are willing to pay a premium for it too, with respondents saying they would be prepared to spend as much as £12,000 extra on average for a house with no Wi-Fi blind spots, equivalent to 5 per cent of their home’s purchase price. Wi-Fi connectivity was also named a more important consideration when choosing a new home than proximity to restaurants and pubs (11 per cent), an en-suite (26 per cent), nearby good schools (22 per cent) and parks or open spaces (25 per cent).

The most common wasted spaces are attics (31 per cent), followed by spare bedrooms (30 per cent) and garden sheds (7 per cent). Using these unloved spaces as storage (37 per cent) or simply forgetting about them (10 per cent) were cited as reasons for their disuse.

If these neglected spaces were to be upgraded, the most popular options include relaxation dens (13 per cent), home cinemas for men (20 per cent) and gyms for women (15 per cent). A quarter of 18 – 24 year olds would want a big screen gaming area (25 per cent).

Phil Amy, Head of Product at TalkTalk, says: “Packed with the latest technology, our new Wi-Fi Hub and market-leading Fibre Broadband is helping UK homeowners open up more corners of their home than ever. With stronger connectivity, we can make better use of neglected spaces in our homes; from home cinemas in the attic, to garden shed gaming dens and garage gyms, the possibilities are endless.”

Home design expert Linda Barker says: “We literally can’t afford to waste space; we’re moving house less than ever before and it’s becomingly increasingly important to make the most of what we have. TalkTalk’s Wi-Fi Hub delivers fast and powerful Wi-Fi that reaches more areas of the home, transforming wasted spaces into better connected, smart corners.”