Carillion bosses under scrutiny over collapse

In the next stage of evidence gathering the Committees have put a series of questions to Carillion’s major shareholders, the FSB, and HMRC, to try to get a better picture of operations at the company, and whether there were warning signs that could have been spotted earlier.

The Committees have written to major shareholders in Carillion – BlackRock, UBS, Standard Life, Letko Brosseau & Associates, Kiltearn Partners, Deutsche Bank and Brewin Dolphin - seeking “to examine the performance of the board … the effectiveness of the board’s stakeholder engagement and whether its major institutional investors complied with the Stewardship Code” and what lay behind each of their decisions to sell shares in Carillion when they did.

The Committees have asked the Federation of Small Business to provide an overview of Carillion’s supplier payment, and how many of those supplier businesses have been affected directly or indirectly so far by Carillion’s collapse. The Committees have also written to Santander bank, who were revealed to have stopped payments to some Carillion suppliers without notice in December.

HMRC has been asked about Carillion’s performance in paying tax and total outstanding tax liability.