Car insurance premiums on the rise

Owning a car is becoming more costly

A comparison site has said drivers have seen their car insurance premiums rise by an average of £110 in the last year.

According to Confused.com this was due to the rising cost of repairs and recent government changes to injury payouts.

In the year to March 2017 it found that on average drivers paid £781 on comparison sites for a comprehensive policy.

It also added that premiums are expected to hit a record high, they could even pass the £1,000 mark next year.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “As the industry adapts to additional pressures… we could be on course to drive past the £858 peak we saw in 2011,”

“As car insurance costs continue to climb, average premiums could even break the £1,000 barrier by next year,”

