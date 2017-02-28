Businesses already taking action over Brexit

Take a look at the new report…

According to a report by The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), British businesses are already taking action against Brexit.

BCC found that businesses are becoming more and more concerned over the impact Brexit will have on their companies.

The report was based on a survey of BCC members, it found that when confronted with Brexit uncertainty, “a minority of companies have even taken mitigation strategies, such as setting up new receiving companies or their own logistics infrastructure on the continent, in order to ensure the same level of service to their customers and suppliers.”

The report also said some businesses “reported instances of scaling back investment in Northern Ireland and shifting investment to the Republic of Ireland.” It added: “Some companies are already exploring setting up production in the Republic of Ireland and other EU countries.”

The report is set to be released in full later, and could well unsettle the Treasury and Brexit departments which are currently in discussions with businesses on the best departure strategy.

The BCC also said that members were worried about the impact on the labour market, they also want to know who exactly they can hire. Members called for residency rights to existing EU workers.