Business leaders see tumultuous year ahead

Here’s why

2018 will be another tumultuous year for business, with a reversal in London’s economic dominance over the UK, continued tension linked to the rise of the flexible economy and a skills crunch due to falling immigration, the Institute of Directors is predicting today.

The IoD, which represents over 30,000 directors, expects to see progress continuing in the Brexit talks, with agreement between the UK and the EU on transition deal by March, but says there are other significant trends that business leaders need to be aware of this year: