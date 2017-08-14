Business confidence is dipping

Here’s why

Business confidence has fallen back into negative territory, reversing the gains made in Q2 2017, according to the latest ICAEW Business Confidence Monitor (BCM).

A snap general election, the hung parliament and the hesitant progress of negotiations with the EU has meant British businesses are now adopting a more cautious, wait-and-see approach.

Key findings for Q3 2017:

The Business Confidence Index is now back in negative territory, falling from 6.7 in Q2 to -8 in Q3, similar levels to the first quarter of 2017

GDP growth for the third quarter is forecast at 0.2 per cent, after 0.3 per cent in the second quarter

Input prices continue to rise at 2.5 per cent year-on year

Household incomes will continue to be squeezed as businesses seek to control overall cost rises by holding wage growth to a rate below inflation

The depreciation in the value of Sterling hasn’t led to faster growth in exports

Businesses are not investing at the level needed to generate faster UK economic growth. Expectations are for investment growth to remain well below the rates of 2014 & 2015

A shortage of non-management skills is a growing concern by a record-equalling number of businesses whilst investment in staff training remains weak

Mathew Rideout, ICAEW Director of Business said: “The fall back into negative territory is not unexpected. Since the announcement of the general election, a vacuum has been left with Government’s attention swallowed by a hung parliament and the start of EU negotiations. The industrial strategy has been lost in the void, coupled with no clear signal towards post-Brexit policy. As a result, businesses cannot see through this haze of uncertainty and are struggling to look further than the end of the next quarter in terms of their decision making.”