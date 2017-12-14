Bumper sales for UK retailers in November: ONS

Black Friday helped retail sales grew by a better-than-expected 1.1 per cent last month, according to data from Office for National Statistics (ONS). The growth in November was the strongest monthly figure the high street has enjoyed since April.

Electrical household appliances made the largest contribution to the jump in sales, growing by 8.6 per cent in the month.

Furniture sales were also up 3.7 per cent, and music and video recording equipment up by 3.9 per cent.

However, on a three-month-on-three-month basis sales volumes were still up 0.8 per cent, suggesting that even without Black Friday shopping, consumer spending was still holding up despite rising inflation and slow wage growth.

ONS senior statistician Rhian Murphy told media: “Household goods stores had a good November, with a number of businesses saying that Black Friday promotions boosted sales.”