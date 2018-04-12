Build-to-rent sector grows pipeline of homes for UK renters by 30 per cent

Study finds

The British Property Federation (BPF) publishes today its first set of annual data on the build-to-rent sector’s growth, which shows the total number of build-to-rent homes complete, under construction and in planning across the UK has increased by 30 per cent in the past year.

To aid transparency on the sector and its growth, the research has been produced by Savills, commissioned by the BPF, and is published quarterly as an interactive map on the BPF’s website.

In the UK there are now 117,893 build-to-rent homes – new, high-quality and professionally-managed homes built for renters – across all stages of the development lifecycle, compared to the total of 90,761 homes at the end of Q1 2017.

When looking specifically at the number of completed build-to-rent homes, the total has increased by 45 per cent, growing from 14,371 to 20,863, in the same period.

This figure is even higher for the number of build-to-rent homes under construction, which has increased by 47 per cent.

For the first time, included in the total figures for ‘in planning’, the research has tracked the capacity of strategic sites across the country identified for build-to-rent. A total of 17,578 homes have been earmarked by local authorities and developers for delivery on these sites.

The number of homes provided by the Build-to-Rent sector continues to grow in both London and the regions.

The regions, however, now have a significant lead over London in greenlighting developments, with 62 per cent of all build-to-rent homes under construction.