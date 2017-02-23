Budget airline launches flights from UK to the US for £69

Take a look at these massive savings

Budget airline Norwegian have launched flights from the UK and Northern Ireland to America for just £69 one way or £138 for a return.

The firm has started a transatlantic price war after announcing the super cheap one way fares, it will compete with Icelandic firm Wow air’s £100 fares to the US.

The Scandinavian firm confirmed 10 new routes and 38 transatlantic weekly flights from Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin to New York, Boston and New England.

The flights will head to three destinations on the US east coast, it will also focus on smaller American airports as the landing fees are much cheaper which is why the firm were able to sell tickets at a lower price than usual.

The routes will be operated by a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, it offers great seat capacity and passengers on board can enjoy free Wi-Fi.

Flights are now on sale but will not begin until June 2017, ticket prices are set to go up slightly during this time due to higher demand in the Summer months.