BT to separate from Openreach division

Why is this move taking place?

BT has made a decision to legally separate from its Openreach division, this move comes after Ofcom, the telecoms regulator, advised the firm to do so.

Openreach runs the UK’s broadband infrastructure.

Ofcom has said that Openreach will become its very own distinct company, with its own staff and management strategy. This is so that the company will be able “to serve all of its customers equally”

It will have to consult with Sky and TalkTalk on major investments.

Ofcom said on Friday that BT had agreed to all the changes to address competition concerns.

Ofcom boss Sharon White told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As a result, Ofcom will no longer need to impose these changes through regulation. The reforms have been designed to begin this year.”

