BT Sport in £1.2bn Champions League deal

What does this mean?

BT Sport has extended its rights to show Champions League and Europa League football in a £1.2bn deal, it will last until 2021.

The company has been broadcasting this type of football since 2015, this was under an £897m deal agreed back in 2013.

BT Sport is a paid subscription service.

The company has said it will make clips, highlights and finals available to watch for free on its social media sites.

The new deal gives BT Sports full control over live coverage and highlights for the very first time, this also means that famous broadcaster ITV will not be allowed to show any highlights of its own.