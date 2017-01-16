BT records 31m nuisance calls in one week

Do you suffer with irritant calls?

The Telecoms firm, BT has said it recorded more than 31m nuisance calls in the week before Christmas.

The company supplies 40 per cent of UK landlines, it said more than 12m of those calls were regarding accident claims.

The new figures were gathered over seven days between 13 and 19 December.

BT has now said its launching a new service which will help block up to 30m nuisance calls a week.

The system goes under the name of BT Call Protect, it will be able to identify any rogue numbers and will highlight the numbers which are responsible for the nuisance calls.

These are then moved into a junk voicemail box.

The system will also be able to block callers even if they change their number.

Customers can also use the code 1572 to identify other nuisance callers after receiving such a call.

The Minister for Digital and Culture, Matt Hancock, said: “Nuisance callers are a terrible blight on society and government and industry are working together to crack down on them,”

“We’ve forced companies to display their numbers when they call you, made it easier to prosecute those involved in making the calls, and increased the maximum fines up to £500,000.”