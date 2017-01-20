BT prices are set to rise

What do you think of the changes?

BT have announced that it will be raising its prices to both its broadband and landline services, customers will also have to pay for BT Sport.

The cost of broadband is set to rise between five per cent and six per cent from the 2 April.

Landline customers will also face the new price hike, the cost of calls will go up by 1p per minute.

It’s not only BT who are changing its prices, other firms such as Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk will also be doing the same.

Customers associated with BT TV will now have to pay money if they want access to BT Sport which shows Championship games as well some Premier League matches.

It will cost customers £3.50 a month, starting from 1 August.

Any customer who is not satisfied with the price changes can opt out within 30 days once they have been informed of the cost shift by BT.