BT landline-only customers get price cut

How much will they save?

Customers who only take out a BT landline-only plan are set to get at least £5 off their bills each month, this is due to new measures set out by telecoms regulator, Ofcom.

It said that many customers who are elderly or vulnerable were not getting their money’s worth.

BT has managed to obtain 80 per cent of the UK’s landline market, Ofcom would like to see other providers make the decision to cut costs to its customers.

BT said: “Unlike other companies, [we] have many customers on special tariffs for socially excluded or vulnerable customers,”

“Recently, we have frozen the cost of line rental for all of our customers who take a BT phone line.”

Sharon White, chief executive of the regulator told the BBC: “We believe there are about two million elderly and vulnerable [BT customers] - strikingly about half are in their late seventies - and for this group of people their landline is their lifeline.”

“It’s a group of people who have seen the cost of their landline bills rise by about a third in recent years, while BT’s costs have fallen by about a quarter.”