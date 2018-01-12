Brits spend 120 hours a year on smartphones at work

According to research

The average British worker spends as many as 120 hours per year using their smartphones in the workplace, according to research.

Research of 2,012 UK adults carried out by gadgets and technology etailer, LaptopsDirect.co.uk has revealed more than three quarters 84 per cent admit to using their smartphones during working hours.

78 per cent regularly respond to text messages during working hours, and 59 per cent regularly take personal phone calls whilst working.

52 per cent admit to answering instant messages via platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook, whilst 9 per cent have sent a Snapchat from their workplace.

44 per cent of respondents said their workplace permitted reasonable use of smartphones.

More than a third (38 per cent) regularly check their social media accounts while in the workplace.

Those working in marketing were the worst culprits, with 98 per cent admitting to peeking at smartphones, followed by those working in information and communications (96 per cent).

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at LaptopDirect.co.uk, said: “It’s no surprise that we are addicted to our smartphones however overuse during working hours can add up, leaving a serious shortfall in productivity. Although companies monitor and prohibit the use of social media during the working day, the research shows that there is still a large amount of people continuing to use their device.

“Use of smartphones and social media in the workplace can lead to hundreds of thousands of hours in lost productivity per year, which could cost UK companies millions of pounds.”

14 per cent have been told off for using smartphones at work, while just 4 per cent have been disciplined for use of their own tech during work time.

The Top 10 Business Sectors Who Use Smartphones