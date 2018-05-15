British Land submits planning application for landmark Canada Water development

Take a look

British Land has entered into a Master Development Agreement with Southwark Council and submitted an outline planning application for the Canada Water Masterplan, one of London’s most significant development projects which will create a new urban centre for London.

The submission of a planning application follows four years of close collaboration with Southwark Council and extensive consultation with the local community.

Alongside the overall Masterplan the planning submission also includes a detailed planning application for the project’s first three buildings, which include workspace, homes (of which 35% will be affordable) and a new leisure centre.

These three buildings are part of a major first phase of the development covering a total of 1.8 million sq ft of mixed use space, comprising one million sq ft of workspace, 250,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space and 650 homes. Subject to planning approvals, construction of the first buildings will begin in spring 2019.

The wider Masterplan is expected to deliver up to 3,000 new homes, two million sq ft of workspace and one million sq ft of retail, leisure, entertainment and community space including proposed health and social infrastructure, and educational uses for all ages.

Roger Madelin, Head of Canada Water Development, British Land, said: “Submission of our planning application for the Canada Water Masterplan marks an important milestone in the delivery of this project.

“Drawing on our experience of creating vibrant, mixed-use places across the capital, this major urban centre at Canada Water will provide an exciting place to live, work and visit, delivering high quality design, active spaces and significant economic and social benefits for the local community.

“We have worked closely with Southwark Council and the local community of Canada Water to achieve this important first step, and will continue to work with them todeliver a low carbon, energy efficient neighbourhood. We will put health and wellbeing at the heart of our plans to ensure the buildings and spaces we create encourage and support healthy lives.”