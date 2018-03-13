British homestay management firm launches across three major European cities as part of global expansion

Following a $15m funding round last year

Hostmaker, the largest VC-backed homestay management service in Europe, has added three new European cities to its roster following a $15million funding round last year. The award-winning company, which offers consistent, high-quality hospitality services for homestays will be launching in Florence, Cannes and Madrid this month. The Hostmaker team is marking the launch of the cities this week in Cannes at MIPIM, a major global real estate conference and exhibition that has a special focus on proptech this year.

The company hopes to capitalise on the recent boom in demand for rental properties across Europe and build on the success it has already experienced in Spain, Italy and France. Since its inception in 2014, Hostmaker has achieved 400 per cent year on year growth, operating in five of the largest global markets for Airbnb.

Over the last three years Hostmaker has expanded into four markets, and now, including Lisbon operations launched in November last year, is launching in four markets in four months. It is looking to attract a wide range of hosts to the platform – from property landlords seeking superior returns to primary and second-home owners looking to make the most of their properties while vacant – in these new cities. Its expansion into new cities within countries they currently operate in, will allow Hostmaker to build a local presence and leverage its existing team, knowledge and operational setup to provide a fantastic service to both renters and landlords.

Hostmaker was founded by Airbnb ‘Superhost’ and former hotelier Nakul Sharma, who wanted to take the hassle out of managing short-term rentals for homeowners. Alongside offering housekeeping from five-star hotel trained staff, professional photography and design, daily pricing reviews and guest relations, the platform also facilitates property listings across platforms such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor and Booking.com.

On the expansion, Nakul Sharma, Hostmaker’s founder and CEO, said:

“We have continued our fantastic growth from previous years into 2018, and we are delighted to be able to announce these latest expansions. We will be rolling out the full service in the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming new customers and team members to Hostmaker.

“This is an exciting time for the company and we are rapidly developing the Hostmaker brand across Europe, which shows our model is working, and we are growing responsibly. We look forward to bringing our fantastic service to these cities and working with owners of residential real estate portfolios seeking superior returns to market. Our ambition has always been to be a leading global business and we have been firmly executing on this”