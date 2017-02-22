British Gas set to launch rewards scheme

Does this interest you?

British Gas is set to launch a £100m reward scheme for its customers by April.

The new scheme will include discounts to energy and Sky entertainment packages.

The government has been putting energy firms under pressure as it asks not to punish loyal customers, campaigners have urged consumers to switch to cheaper tariffs.

Energy regulator Ofgem would like to see an end to the complex tariffs.

The new scheme will reach millions of customers and is set to launch in April, this was seen by the BBC in a memo which was sent to staff.

Sarwjit Sambhi, British Gas managing director of UK Home, said in the memo:

“We will be giving existing customers strong reasons to stay with us… This reinforces our commitment to listen to our customers and respond to their changing needs.”