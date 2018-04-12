British Airways owner to takeover rival Norwegian?

Norwegian’s shares jumped after the news

British Airways owner IAG said today that it considers rival Norwegian to be an “attractive investment” and has acquired a 4.61 per cent stake in the airline.

The group stated: “The minority investment is intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian.

“IAG confirms that no such discussions have taken place to date, that it has taken no decision to make an offer at this time and that there is no certainty that any such decision will be made. A further announcement will be made if appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian’s shares jumped by more than 35 per cent on the Oslo stock exchange after IAG confirmed its interest in a takeover.

The group also said it had not been aware that IAG had acquired the stake until media reports started coming in.