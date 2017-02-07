Britain to grow faster than other advanced economies over the next 30 years

Forget Brexit blues

Britain will grow stronger than any G7 countries in the next three decades, a new study by PwC has shown.

UK economic growth is predicted to be bigger than that of the US, Canada, France and Germany between 2016 and 2050, with average annual growth of 1.9 per cent.

The growth was attributed to Britain forming new trade ties with “faster-growing emerging economies” despite some medium-term effects of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

PwC said that growth was based on the country “remaining open to talented people from around the world after Brexit”.

It added that “developing successful trade and investment links with faster-growing emerging economies” were “critical” if UK growth were to outpace other advanced economies and offset “probable weaker trade links with the EU after Brexit”.