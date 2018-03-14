Brexit: Unilever on brink of axing London HQ for Rotterdam?

Anglo-Dutch company may make the announcement tomorrow

According to media reports, consumer goods giant Unilever is holding a landmark board meeting this afternoon where they are expected to vote on whether to choose Rotterdam over London as the base for a unified company.

The Anglo-Dutch company— which presently employs 7,500 people in the UK— may formally make the announcement tomorrow.

Some analysts point out that Dutch takeover law is more protective and speculate that a Dutch-headquartered Unilever could more easily fend off unwelcome suitors in the future.

The FTSE 100 firm— maker of maker of Dove and Magnum— has a market value of approximately £113bn.

Earlier, a number of multi-national like UBS, Goldman Sachs have announced plans to protect their businesses in the face of Brexit.