Brexit strategy to be unveiled in white paper

What’s Britain’s fate like?

The government’s Brexit strategy will be divulged in a white paoper today.

The paper comes after MPs voted to allow Theresa May to embark upon the process to leave the European Union.

MPs backed the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114 on Wednesday night.

The bill will now face more debate before it can become law, with Labour vowing to force through amendments.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “the battle of the week ahead” was to shape negotiations “to put jobs, living standards and accountability centre stage”.

“Labour’s amendments are the real agenda,” he said.

“The challenge is for MPs of all parties to ensure the best deal for Britain, and that doesn’t mean giving Theresa May a free hand to turn Britain into a bargain-basement tax haven.”