Brexit: Jaguar Land Rover to cut 1,000 contract jobs

Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is planning to cut around 1,000 contract jobs and production at two of its English factories amid “continuing headwinds” affecting the car industry.

The carmaker said it would make an announcement to employees on Monday regarding its production plans for 2018-19.

It added: “In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some adjustments to our production schedules and the level of agency staff. We are however continuing to recruit large numbers of highly skilled engineers, graduates and apprentices as we are over-proportionally invest in new products and technologies.

“We also remain committed to our UK plants in which we have invested more than £4bn since 2010 to future proof manufacturing technologies to deliver new models.”

Jaguar Land Rover would not confirm the number of jobs to be lost and said the changes would largely see agency staff not having their contracts renewed. JLR employs 40,000 people in the UK.