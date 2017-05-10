Brexit inspired Banksy mural could be taken down

It could be sold

Banksy’s Brexit inspired mural which was painted on the side of a building in Dover could be taken down and sold.

The artwork appeared close to the Kent port town’s ferry terminal on Sunday.

However, the building which the artwork sits on is due to be demolished and owners said the work could be sold on.

The owners of the property, the Goddens said: We are exploring options for the retention, removal or sale of the piece.

“We will look to benefit local charities with proceeds from any sale of the piece,”

The artwork shows a man chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European flag.