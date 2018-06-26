Brexit: 'BMW not considering moving production out of Britain'

After reports suggested otherwise

Just hours after media reports suggested that BMW would close its British factories if Brexit leads to serious supply-chain disruption, the company’s special representative has now told media that the German carmaker is not considering moving production out of Britain.

When asked by a reporter at a conference whether the manufacturer was “actively considering” moving production out of Britain due to uncertainty over future trade relationships, Ian Robertson said: “No we’re not.”

“We are committed to our operations in the UK, our workforce here,” he added.