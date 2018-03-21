Brexit blues: Skoda joins Aston Martin to ditch UK vehicle agency

Find out here

Days after Aston Martin said that it would not be using the Britain’s Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) for its latest model, now automaker Skoda has confirmed that it would stop approving its cars with the agency due to uncertainty over its post-Brexit powers.

“As long-term certainty is required for developing and manufacturing new models, as well as making ongoing changes and modifications to them, it has become necessary for SKODA to find a type approval authority who will have authority to function within the European Union,” a spokesman told Reuters today.

Skoda has used the VCA for all its recent models except the Karoq, Kodiaq and Citigo and will now use the Czech ministry of transport for all future vehicles, the spokesman at the Volkswagen-owned Czech brand said.

Britain’s transport ministry, which oversees the VCA, did not offer an immediate comment to the agency.