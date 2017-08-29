BrewDog to give away 20 per cent of its profits to charity and staff each year

Here’s why…

Craft beer brewer BrewDog will give away 20 per cent of its profits each year the company announced today.

The Aberdeen based company revealed in a statement that is would share 10 per cent of its profits evenly with their entire team and 10 per cent would go to charity.

“If we hit our targets, we will give away more than £45million over the next 5 years via the Unicorn Fund,” the company said in a statement.

The company has grown rapidly since it was founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie, who were awarded MBEs last year, in 2007.

Earlier this year BrewDog become worth over £1bn after a stake was sold to a US private equity firm.

Mr Watt said of the profits giveaway: “We want to be the best company to work for, ever.

“We are going to be giving away 20% of our profits, for ever - 10% distributed evenly amongst our teams, and the other 10% we are going to donate to charity annually.

“We want to create a blueprint for a completely new type of 21st Century business.”

The company also announced that it would be “formally committing to reinvest the entire balance of our profits each year, for at least the next 7 years, into the two things we care about most - our beer and our people - in order to fuel further growth.”