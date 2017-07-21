Bravissimo ready to crack America

Hoping to make waves across the pond

UK lingerie and swimwear retailer Bravissiomo has announced plans to open their first shop in the US next year.

The company which specialises in bras for women with larger breasts launched its first US website in May earlier this year.

Sarah Tremellen founded the company 22 years ago along with a friend following their own frustrating experiences of finding attractive bras to fit them during Tremellen’s first pregnancy. What started out as a mail order business has exploded into a multi-million empire that is now helping bigger busted women in the US find better fitting, pretty bras.

Owned by Tremellen and her husband Mike the company has seen a boast in sales to £50.2m in the year to October 2016, but saw a dip in pre-tax profit £2.2m from £3.3m in the previous year, party due to the expansion into new stores.

Founder Sarah Tremellen said: “We know that the choice of bras available in bigger cup sizes is limited in the US, and that there are many, many women in the US who are D cup or above, so we are very excited to be bringing Bravissimo to the big boobed women of the USA.

“Our US website is only the beginning – we can’t wait to get to know our American customers better and we plan to open our first store in the USA as soon as we can.”

As well as expanding into the US, the company also plans to open more UK stores, focusing within London and the South East.