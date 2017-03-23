Brantano collapse: 1,000 jobs at risk

The firm is on the hunt for a new buyer

Brantano, best known for selling shoes has gone into administration. This move is putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

The chain was bought out of administration just over a year ago, since then the firm has battled with a “depressed and competitive” footwear market. The fall in the pound has also played a part.

Brantano has a total of 73 outlets and 64 concessions in the UK, it employs 1,086 staff, this includes 71 at the firm’s head office in Leicestershire.

Administrators from PwC have said business will continue as normal whilst a buyer is found.

Lead administrator Tony Barrell said: “Like many other retailers, Brantano has also been hit hard by the sharp decline in sterling, the ongoing shift in consumer shopping habits and the evolution of the UK retail environment. Regrettably, it is inevitable that there will be redundancies.”

