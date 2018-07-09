Boris announces £10m commitment to build digital skills in the Western Balkans

Here’s what you need to know

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will today announce that the UK will commit £10m to help build digital skills and employment prospects for young people in the Western Balkans.

The Foreign Secretary will make the announcement at the first day of the Western Balkans Summit, joined by European and Western Balkans Foreign Ministers.

The funding will see the British Council provide training to children in over 4,500 schools, to bolster digital literacy and core skills across the region. By providing access to a digital education, this funding will help foster the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, both in the Western Balkans and UK.

The Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK’s commitment to the Western Balkans by announcing an additional £1 million to help the region address difficult legacy issues of the past, this includes working to find and identify the 12,000 victims still missing from the conflicts of the 1990s.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the Foreign Secretary said:

“This new funding demonstrates the UK’s enduring commitment to the Western Balkans region.

“We are working internationally to provide young people, particularly young women, with the digital skills necessary to participate in the future economy and fulfil their potential.

“Importantly it also shows our desire to help the region overcome some of the most difficult chapters in their history and pave the way to an even moreprosperous future.”