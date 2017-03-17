Bob Diamond set to buy Panmure Gordon

What’s happening?

Bob Diamond has come together with the Qatari royal family to buy Panmure Gordon, this is a stockbroker and investment bank.

Diamond was the former chief executive of Barclays, an offer was made through his Atlas Merchant Capital vehicle and QInvest, this is the Qataris’ investment arm.

QInvest already owns 43 per cent of Panmure.

The deal values Panmure at £15.5m.

Matthew Hansen, head of UK and Europe for Atlas, said there was a “significant opportunity to enhance Panmure Gordon’s strong reputation and build a larger, successful boutique investment bank”.

QInvest, chief executive, Tamim Al-Kawari, said it was “excited about this opportunity to work with Atlas to develop the business, alongside its management team and employees, and to assist it in fulfilling its potential”.