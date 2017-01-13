Bitter news: Prices of your favourite chocolate to increase

Oh no

Cadbury’s Freddo bars are going to be more expensive with owner Mondelez set to increase prices by 20 per cent.

The recommended retail price of the chocolate frogs is set to rise from 25p to 30p in the spring. The owner said the price increase was a “last resort” after trying out other strategies.

The US giant, which also makes Ritz crackers, Philadelphia cheese, Oreos and Milka chocolate, made a better than expected profit of $548m (£448m) in its last three-month financial period.

A spokeswoman said: “Increasing prices is always a last resort, but to ensure we can keep people’s favourite brands on shelf and look after the 4,500 people we employ in the UK, we are having to make some selective price increases across our range.”