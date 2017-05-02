Bitcoin price skyrockets

Woah

The Bitcoin price has skyrocketed to an all-time high above $1,400 (£1,084). It has more than tripled in value over the past year.

Its most recent rise is due to its increasing popularity in Japan where it is deemed a legal form of currency.

Cryptocompare, is a data website that analyses bitcoin trading across dozens of exchanges globally. Its founder, Charles Hayter, said: “The Japanese have recently warmed their approach towards bitcoin by treating it legally as a form of payment - a ratification and bringing into the regulatory fold,”

“China’s clampdown on exchanges can also be seen as a positive move for the industry too,”