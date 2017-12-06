Bitcoin for a ‘bit’ of Caribbean paradise

Will you buy it?

A 13 acre slice of a paradise Caribbean island has become the latest – and one of the most expensive – items to be offered for sale exclusively in Bitcoin.

The tropical hideaway, which can be seen at www.bloodybaybeach.com, is on Union Island in St Vincent and the Grenadines and is being offered for a cool 600 Bitcoins – the equivalent of around £4.4 million at today’s rate*. Serious buyers can put in their email address and a representative will contact them directly.

Whilst the price tag may exclude many from the sale, the meteoric rise in the value of Bitcoin means someone with just £440,000 worth of Bitcoins at the start of 2017 would be able to afford to buy the land today.

Even more dramatically, in March 2015 when Bitcoin was as low as £150, 600 Bitcoins would have cost just £90,000.

The land, which runs down to the beautiful white sands of Bloody Bay, comes with plans to build a stunning villa and beach bar, and is within a few minutes of a small airport linking Union Island with St Vincent and the other Grenadine islands.

The award winning architect Seth Stein has also drawn up plans for a collection of luxury cabins should the new owner wish entertain visiting friends and family.

The new owner will be investing in one of the property hot-spots of the Caribbean. Huge sums are being spent in developing the local infrastructure and turning the region into a luxury holiday destination.