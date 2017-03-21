Bill Gates holds the top spot on Forbes rich list

Take a look

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates has managed to hold the top spot on the Forbes Rich list.

According to the magazine’s annual rich list, Gates’ fortune managed to rise to $86bn, from $75bn. Warren Buffett followed, his wealth was up $14.8bn to $75.6bn.

However, US President Donald Trump managed to slide 244 spots to 544 with a wealth of $3.5bn. This fall is due to the slow US property market.

Forbes said: “Forty per cent of Donald Trump’s fortune is tied up in Trump Tower and eight buildings within one mile of it,”

“Lately, the neighbourhood has been struggling - relatively speaking.”

Jeff Bezos, the Founder of Amazon was third on the list, he saw a rise of $27.6bn in his fortune of $72.8bn.

The number of women on the list rose from 202 to 227. France’s Liliane Bettencourt, the L’Oreal cosmetics heiress, was the world’s wealthiest woman with a net worth of $39.5bn.

Many women on the list inherited their fortune, however a total of 15 “self-made” women have made an appearance. Many of these come from Asian countries.